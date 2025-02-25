A fitness content creator shared her inspirational weight loss journey, revealing how she dropped the kilos through consistent training and nutrition changes.

In the viral TikTok video, the woman shows her dramatic transformation with a before clip followed by her current physique with the caption

South Africans flooded the comment section with questions about her methods and motivation, with many vowing to start their fitness journeys

One woman shared a video of how she lost weight, inspiring many. Images: @mysowagaosas

Source: TikTok

A woman's remarkable weight loss transformation has captured the hearts of South Africans, inspiring many to consider their own fitness goals. Content creator @mysowagaosas, who regularly shares fitness content, posted a video documenting her journey from 101kg to 75kg.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The inspiring transformation

In the powerful video, @mysowagaosas first shows herself at her previous weight with the caption:

"So now I say goodbye to the old me." The clip then transitions to her current physique with the words: "It's already gone.

The 26kg weight loss has dramatically changed her appearance and boosted her confidence.

When asked about her methods in the comments, the creator revealed her approach was based on a calorie deficit, high protein, high fibre and strength training. This combination aligns with expert recommendations for sustainable weight loss.

According to fitness experts, both cardio and weight training can contribute to weight loss success. While cardio typically burns more calories during a session, weight training builds muscle mass that increases your resting metabolism (the calories your body burns even when not exercising).

Studies show that weight and resistance training can be effective at increasing resting metabolic rate compared to aerobic exercise alone. Also, the calorie-burning benefits of strength training continue hours after your workout as your body recovers and repairs muscle tissue.

A woman shared a video showing how she lost over 20 kilos of weight. Images: @mysowagaosas

Source: TikTok

Mzansi's reaction and motivation

The transformation video sparked numerous reactions from viewers, with many finding motivation in her success:

@Ndalama Diamond's created a support group:

"Those who are starting in January let's gather here."

@Kagiso asked for advice:

"Ladies help, do you methods help men as well, yerrr I need to lose but unfortunately I can't join the gym."

@Ndu26 humorously compared her to celebrities:

"And here I thought only Chris Brown was in the country kanti khona nawe Beyonce🔥😭"

@Latest Juice praised her:

"We genuinely hope our weight loss challenge participants get to use this sound too😅. You look beautiful 😍"

@reexiih.com inquired about her methods:

"What did you use🥺"

@Fit-Mysso, the creator, responded:

"Calorie deficit, high protein, high fibre, and strength training."

More transformation stories

Briefly News recently reported on a content creator who shared her remarkable journey alongside her sister's similar success, with the siblings losing a combined 80kg through a specific meal plan and exercise routine.

recently reported on a content creator who shared her remarkable journey alongside her sister's similar success, with the siblings losing a combined 80kg through a specific meal plan and exercise routine. Another South African woman's jaw-dropping weight loss transformation went viral, with social media users praising her dedication and new appearance while requesting details about the methods she used to achieve such impressive results.

A young lady recently revealed her holy grail techniques for losing stubborn belly fat, showing off her new body in a TikTok video that has South Africans raving and experts weighing in on the effectiveness of her weight loss approach.

Source: Briefly News