A content creator shared her remarkable transformation video showing her journey from 108kg to 67kg through exercise and a specific meal plan

The inspiring TikTok clip reveals how both she and her sister successfully lost a combined 80kg by following the same weight loss strategy

Social media users flooded the comments section with questions about her journey and shared their weight loss struggles and victories

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

A local woman shared how she and her sister both lost over 40 kilos with a simple meal change and dedicated exercises. Images: @nthatimakeup

Source: TikTok

Content creator @nthatimakeup posted a motivating transformation video documenting her weight loss success. In the viral TikTok clip, she begins by showing herself at her heaviest weight of 108kg while working out on a treadmill, before revealing her dramatic transformation to 67kg, confidently showing off her new figure in a form-fitting dress.

The creator shared that her sister also achieved similar success, writing:

"My sister followed the meal plan too and lost 41kg. Link in my bio for meal plan we both used to lose 80kg together."

Watch the video below.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Understanding low-carb weight loss

A key component of weight loss often involves managing your carbohydrate intake. According to medical experts, low-carb diets focus on high-protein foods while limiting carbs to between 20 to 57 grams daily. These diets work by encouraging the body to burn stored fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

While the Dietary Guidelines recommend carbs make up 45% to 65% of daily calories, studies show low-carb approaches can lead to greater short-term weight loss than traditional low-fat diets, partly because protein and fat help people feel fuller longer.

A woman shared a video showing how she and her sister both lost over 40 kgs through changing their diet and constant exercise. Images: @nthatimakeup

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to transformation

@MmabathoJoy shared:

"But I don't have gym membership and still breastfeeding."

@MissHorns admitted:

"My problem is weeknd and alcohol."

@BelleFundo exclaimed:

"Wow hello summer body, I can't wait to lose my weight I just need discipline."

@OreBoi encouraged:

"Oh yesssss🥰 I love seeing this... I get motivated on my journey."

@curious_culturequeen inquired:

"How long did it take to get to your current weight?"

@Kazie😍 complimented:

"Bbe where did you buy your dress at the end… Congratulations 🥳 love."

@TheFamily pleaded:

"Been walking for two months. No changes, please send help😭😭"

To which @Nthatimakeup replied:

"How's your diet? I'm on a high protein low calorie diet plan. Link in my bio. Check it out."

More weight loss stories

A woman's dedication to losing weight during the festive season impressed many, though her unconventional method sparked discussions about safe weight loss approaches.

Two sisters inspired social media users with their joint weight loss journey, leading to valuable insights from fitness experts about effective weight management.

Briefly News also reported on actor Kevin James's recent transformation that caught attention, with fans curious about the methods behind his significant weight change.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News