A determined woman's weight loss transformation over just one month has caught social media's attention, showing visible results between December 10, 2024, and January 10, 2025

The content creator tried an unconventional approach using slimming wires, a method that physically limits food intake through orthodontic wiring

While her results impressed many, some followers shared their own experiences with the method, including challenges like jaw discomfort and headaches

A woman posted a video on her unique weight loss method using dental wires that went viral on Tiktok. Images: @sondisandima

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's dramatic one-month weight loss journey has sparked conversations about different approaches to achieving health goals.

Content creator @sondisandima, known for her cooking content, documented her transformation using slimming wires. Starting her journey on December 10, 2024, she showed her progress through January 10, 2025, impressing followers with her dedication during the holiday season.

Watch the video below.

Understanding the method

Slimming wires are a weight loss method that became popular in the 1970s and 1980s. It works by using wires to stop your jaw from moving much, so you can only have liquids instead of solid food.

While it might help with weight loss, doctors say it’s important to be careful and only do this with a professional’s help to stay safe.

Mzansi shares support and experiences

@Lufuno_Jordan shared personally:

"Congratulations momma, I got my slimming wires on Saturday took them out yesterday my jaws couldn't take it and the headaches joh."

@jikijiki2022 advised:

"I always tell people to leave the scale, use your clothes n you will see the progress, keep up the good work 👌👌👌"

@Liyema Dlakane inquired:

"Sorry I don't know slim wires, where do you get them or where do you buy, and install them?"

@MrsXulu🍃 praised:

"Losing weight in December, you are so disciplined... Proud of you stranger❤️"

@NwaiCee encouraged:

"Well done 💕you look absolutely amazing."

@Pebby Mohlala related:

"Problem is my stomach is stubborn."

