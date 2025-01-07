Two young ladies went viral on social media after they showed off their remarkable weight loss journey

The huns showcased their before-and-after looks and revealed how much they weighed before and after

Social media users were amazed by their results, and the post sparked a massive conversation on weight loss

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Two sisters have captured many people's attention online after proudly showcasing their remarkable weight loss transformation.

Two sisters flexed their impressive weight loss journey in a TikTok video. Image: @nointeress2

Source: TikTok

Sisters flaunt their impressive weight loss journey

The powerful duo shared a video on TikTok under the handle @nointeress2, showing off their before-and-after looks, inspiring many with their dedication and hard work.

The young ladies detailed their weight loss journey, unveiling how much they weighed before and after their lifestyle changes. The footage featured a comparison of their transformation and glimpses of their workout routines.

One sister weighed 90kg, while the other weighed 88kg. After locking in together as they embarked on their transformation, the huns flexed their results, which stunned many online users. They both shared how much weight now, from 90kg and 88kg to 59kg and 60kg.

While taking to TikTok caption, @nointeress2 simply gushed over the pair, saying:

"Sister goals."

Take a look at the sisters' impressive weight loss journey.

Netizens are in awe of sisters' body transformations

The women inspired many viewers to embark on their own health journeys as they gushed over their remarkable transformation.

Thotho said:

"How long did it take you guys? Looking gorgeous."

Blankii expressed:

"Wish I could do this, but all mine does is body shame me."

Hannah commented:

"This is so powerful."

User added:

"That's impressive! well done."

Astrid Sofie wrote:

"Gorgeous in both pictures, you're such an inspiration!"

User shared:

"I am so proud of you two!!! Keep up the amazing effort so many people can’t do what you guys did."

Women flex their impressive weight loss journey

One lady was serving body goals as she flaunted it in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps in awe.

A young woman showed off her new body for the world to see in a TikTok video making rounds online.

A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News