A lady shared how she went from 84kg to 60kg, and she flexed her inspiring journey

She unveiled her secret ingredient to losing weight, and people were impressed by her method

The lady's video sparked a conversation among netizens as they rushed to the comments to gush over her body while others asked questions

One lady was serving body goals as she flaunted it in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps in awe.

A woman flexed her weight loss journey in a TikTok video. Image: @boitumelotimz

Woman shows off her weight loss journey

The young lady flexed her hard work while taking to her TikTok account under the handle @boitumelotimz.

The woman showcased her progress before and during the installation of the wires, initially losing 71 kg. Over time, she continued her weight loss journey, shedding 60kg. After year two of maintaining her progress, she shared that she now weighs 62 kg and has successfully managed to keep the weight off.

While posting to her TikTok caption, she revealed that she went on a 14-day metabolism diet, which helped her lose weight effectively.

"14 day metabolism diet has been one of my fighters to help me keep off weight. Whether people believe it works or not that's on them. Thina we are cruising nicely this side."

Watch the video.

Mzansi was impressed with the lady's weight loss

Many reacted to the woman's video, flocking to the comments to gush over her new body. Others shared their struggles with losing weight and asked the woman for tips.

Matshidiso Matlho998 said:

"You did that, girl."

Gugubuhale1 shared:

"I want them so bad, but my job requires me to talk 90% of the time."

Dudulove gushed over the lady saying:

"Beautiful either way."

Mspotatohead01 replied:

"Looking good, mami."

Claris Masaiti expressed:

"Metabolism diet is the girl she thinks she is."

kagi_bby commented:

"Looking beautiful moghel ,nna I will never use them again."

Woman shows off inspiring weight loss journey

A young lady flaunted her new body, and she looked stunning.

The woman shared her weight loss journey, inspiring many South African people online. The stunner, who goes by TikTok handle @__mbalenhle0, flexed her hard work, which motivated many to get into the gym.

