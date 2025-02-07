A teacher flexed her bouquet that she was given during school hours for the world to see in a video making rounds online

The TikTok footage gained massive traction on the internet leaving many people amused by her antics

The online community reacted as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter

A woman did the most after she received flowers for the first time, and her hilarious antics amused South Africans.

A South African teacher's hilarious reaction to receiving flowers for the first time amused Mzansi. Image: @dibuseng17

Source: TikTok

Woman reacts hilariously after receiving flowers for the 1st time

The stunner recently shared a heartwarming and emotional moment on social media after receiving flowers for the very first time under the TikTok handle @dibuseng17.

@dibuseng17 was overwhelmed with joy and disbelief as she admired the beautiful bouquet that she carried on her back as though it was a baby.

The thoughtful gesture, which many may consider small, made a huge impact on the woman, leaving her filled with happiness as she walked all over the school, showing it off and leaving online users in a fit of laughter.

While taking to her TikTok caption @dibuseng17 simply said the following:

"POV: First time receiving flowers during school hours/work."

Her reaction which was full of excitement and gratitude, quickly gained attention on social media, sparking a wave of positive comments from viewers.

Watch the funny video of the teacher's hilarious antics below:

SA cracks up in laughter

South Africans were entertained by the woman's antics as they headed to the comments section to share their own experiences while some cracked jokes.

Lerato Mahlakwane said:

"Lavo o maratong hle. You owe us a storytime on the red app."

Rethalicious Dempies added:

"My mom."

Thando Thando5059 wrote:

"I tissue inikwe uhlanga kushidaba nosuzile."

South African women's reaction to receiving flowers

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to show off a gorgeous bouquet of red roses, and her followers are overjoyed for her.

A video shows the passenger seat of a car filled with several bouquets of flowers from her partner as a romantic gesture to uplift her mood.

A video shows the passenger seat of a car filled with several bouquets of flowers from her partner as a romantic gesture to uplift her mood.

