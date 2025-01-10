A South African woman's remarkable journey from working as a Spur waitress and Pick n Pay consultant to becoming a qualified attorney has captured hearts nationwide

Noluthando Sigudu's story highlights the challenges and rewards of studying while working full-time, where effective time management and dedication are important

Her success story resonates with many South Africans, as entry-level attorneys can earn between R20,000 and R30,000 monthly, with experienced professionals earning up to R100,000

A Facebook group shared the success story of a woman who went from waitress to attorney. The post went viral getting supportive comments from all over Mzansi. Images: lotusnoluthando.sigudu

Facebook group @Entrepreneurtimes shared Noluthando Sigudu's inspiring transformation from service industry worker to legal professional and the post has caught the attention of many South Africans.

The accomplished attorney worked her way through university while maintaining jobs at Spur and Pick n Pay, demonstrating remarkable determination.

Balancing work and studies

For those pursuing education while working full-time, education experts stress the importance of clear communication with employers and lecturers. Successful students often create detailed schedules that include some buffer time for unexpected commitments and essential breaks to prevent burnout.

The average South African attorney earns approximately R249,769 annually, with experienced professionals potentially earning over R100,000 monthly, making the challenging journey worthwhile for many aspiring legal professionals.

Social media celebrates achievement

@PatriceElzondo advised wisely:

"Work in silence and surprise them with your success."

@SphindilePromise related:

"Hope God can help me in my Journey of Studying, because I am one of the people who work while studying."

@ChristoJooste acknowledged:

"It was hardworking hours but it was worth the good luck with your new job."

@GodfreyNyezi encouraged:

"Nothing difficult here, you can be whatever you want to be, kulo mhlaba ka father God."

@RichardGovender praised:

"Your story is a shining example of how education can break the cycle of poverty."

@DumiMafuleka affirmed:

"It's doable, it is all about commitment 🙌"

