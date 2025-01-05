A Stellenbosch University student, Schwann Chavalala, shared his story of how he graduated after facing many challenges

Schwann Chavalala is originally from Tiyani, a village in Limpopo, and ended up studying for a BSc in physiotherapy in 2019

The hardworking Stellenbosch University graduate reflected on how far he has come since facing health and financial challenges

Schwann Chavalala is the latest Stellenbosch University alumnus to make the institution proud. The qualified physiotherapist shared tough situations he faced, including losing a parent and having health problems.

Schwann Chavalala made it through university with the help of his sister, who studied the MBChB programmes at Stellies. He was candid about overcoming multiple obstacles.

Stellenbosch University student prevails above all.

According to Stellenbosch University, Schwann has faced struggles with his studies since 2023, when his father passed away. The tragedy was followed by a diagnosis which required him to get two open-heart surgeries. As a result, he had to take a break from studying and was also subjected to student debt.

How did Schwann Chavalala succeed at Stellenbosch University?

Schwann said that he was able to graduate after receiving support from the University. He said:

"I was truly blessed to have understanding lecturers who accommodated me and helped me catch up. My family and friends made sure I was always cared for, offering both emotional and practical help."

The newly qualified physiotherapist also credited his experience with health issues for giving him a new perspective. He explained:

"When I returned to the hospital for my practicals, I was more compassionate, patient and driven to ensure that every person I cared for felt valued. I want every patient to be glad that I was part of their care team."

SA applauds Stellenbosch Universitystudent

People were impressed by Schwann's story and penned sweet messages for him. Netizens admired his spirit of perseverance

Ann Batchelor Spies cheered:

"Awesome achievement congratulations Schwann!"

Layusa Oslodien wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏"

Dawn Ernstzen commented:

"Congratulations Schwann! Such determination! Best wishes for the future! Proud of you!👏🙌"

Linette Verster added:

"Wow! You are an inspiration to our youngsters!"

Mvumeleni Menzi Mathenjwa applauded:

"Mad proud of you bro! 👏🏾🙌🏾❤️"

