Bonginkosi Zola 7 Dlamini was recently praised online by social media users who recognised his work with the youth

A fan gave Zola 7 his flowers and said he deserves an honorary doctorate so his name can be honoured forever

Some netizens argued that although Zola 7 has done excellent work, other people's achievements should not be downplayed

When people speak about Mzansi's best musicians, Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini's name often gets brought up.

Zola 7 given his flowers by fans

Legendary South African musician Zola 7 was recently praised by a Facebook user. The TV presenter was recognised for his initiatives and passion for driving the youth to greatness.

X user @Joy_Zelda shared a post by a Facebook user who mentioned some of the amazing initiatives Zola 7 had started.

"What this guy has done for South African youth and old people in the last decade. He deserves that honorary doctorate more than Thomas Chauke, Colbert Mukwevho Mamkhize, etc. Libraries were built because of him. Assisted kids to get scholarships ANC can't do that. Donated 3% of his earnings to charity. KFC needs R2 from us to do that. Helped a lot of small businesses in striving CSIR still needs qualifications."

Mzansi reacts to post praising Zola 7

Netizens reacted positively to the post, saying Zola 7 is legendary, while others slammed the user for downplaying Thomas Chauke's work.

@King_Turbofx10 hailed:

"He has done a lot for people indeed."

@BonganiBujo argued:

"He was just the face. Big business needs a face to clean the money. This was before the introduction of “foundation”. That’s the reason why most athletes have the foundation to avoid tax. Back then, they had black musicians like Zola."

@RamafaloMoses said:

"You could have wished a doctorate honour without denigrating Thomas Chauke. We, the people of Limpopo, know what Thomas Chauke has done in our community."

@phobaphoba lauded:

"The real president tà strata. Salute the GOAT."

@zdzunisani replied:

"He must just he deserve that doctorate. Full stop. Comparing him to Tomas Xinyori. He doesn't know Tomas Chauke."

Zola 7 performed at Makhadzi One Woman Show

In a previous report from Briefly News, excitement ensued when Makhadzi released the first phase lineup for her One Woman Show, which took place at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The legendary singer Zola 7 was announced as one of the acts who would perform at the show alongside the legendary group Malaika. Tickets sold quickly, and people expressed excitement over Zola 7's inclusion.

