The legendary musician Zola 7 announced that he has ventured into another business industry

The former Yizo Yizo actor shared on his social media page that he is selling T-shirts that have his face printed on them

Many fans and followers applauded the star, and some also mentioned that they would be putting in their orders to support him

The South African musician Zola 7 recently announced on his social media pages that he has ventured into a different business industry.

Zola 7 sells his new customised T-shirts

The former Yizo Yizo actor recently shared the exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

Earlier, the 47-year-old Zola 7 announced that he had entered the fashion and apparel industry, selling customised T-shirts with his face printed on them for an affordable price.

He wrote:

"Sanibonani Kwa Guluva .Many of you have been asking about the t-shirt I'm wearing and how to get it. The T-shirts are now available for order at R350, including delivery. So, my people, please do not make traffic by calling our booking number unnecessary. So, here's what we will do if you would like to order the -T-shirt. Send a Whatsapp to this number 0843240504. WhatsApp only!Or email us on: officialzola7@untamedcommunications.co.za 1.Send The T-shirt size you need 2. Best delivery option for you, however, please note we will be using pep couriers as our first option. 3. Make a payment on the account details that will be provided to you when you make contact. 4; once payment is made, send the POP Delivery address of your nearest Pep stores. 5. All deliveries will be processed on Mondays. 6. Once you receive your delivery, send us a picture of your T-shirt."

SA applauds Zola 7

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and applause as Zola 7 started a new business. Here's what they had to say:

@Tiyang_Basotho commented:

"I am sorry, that T-shirt can NEVER be R350! It should retail for at least 1k minimum. R350 should be for kiddies' t-shirts. Yes, we don't have money, myself included, but this holds far greater value."

@MaKoopano responded:

"Let me buy this for the love of my life."

@SanphuSA replied:

"On behalf of all citizens, please make it R500, including delivery. That T-shirt holds memories of greater value."

@FootballStage_1 questioned:

"Why are you not selling for over 500?"

@YungZuluIqhawe commented:

"Anyone who believes it is worth more should just buy it at the price they think it’s worth I’m sure he will appreciate your gesture."

@AbrahamNkuna responded:

"Wow this is great I'm getting myself one soon."

Zola 7 expresses gratitude on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former TV presenter Zola 7 penned a heartfelt message on his birthday in which he expressed gratitude for surviving the last four years.

The star said he did not think he would live to see the future, but God used him as a testament that everything is possible. Zola 7 was rumoured to have been ill after a concerning picture went viral.

