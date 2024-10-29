A local man shared on Facebook that someone wanted to sell the collectable Checkers mini trolley for R5,000

The mini trolley is a part of the supermarket's Little Shop promotion, which runs from 23 September until 10 November 204, or until stocks last

Social media users in the man's comment section thought the price was ridiculous, even though there might be an interested buyer

People were shocked to see the price of a Checkers mini trolley. Images: South_agency, BreakingTheWalls, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Collectors' items often see their prices skyrocket as sellers hope to cash in on unique finds. Recently, someone listed a Checkers mini trolley on social media, shocking people online over the hefty price tag.

An expensive mini-toy

On Sunday, Facebook user AbdulMalick Abarder posted a screenshot of the Checkers mini trolley, part of the supermarket's Little Shop promotion, advertised on the social media platform's Marketplace.

The seller wanted the collectable item for a whopping R5,000.

AbdulMalick, who described the mini trolley as:

"no bigger than a Chappies bubblegum."

He wrote in his post's caption:

"When people become obsessive and put logic and common sense aside. Are you off your trolley?

"Sure, it's your prerogative, but think of the good you can do with R5,000. Please check yourself. This is madness, and I’m not talking about the seller. He is the smart one here."

Take a look at the post below:

Checkers mini trolley price surprises Mzansi

A few social media users headed to the man's comment section to comment on the four-digit price of the Checkers' item they saw on their screens.

Nawaal Sadien laughed and wrote:

"It’s actually insane that people are even selling these things. I can’t believe how this has become such a craze, and people are jumping on the bandwagon."

Rene du Toit, who thought the price was ridiculous, shared:

"Absolute madness. How many hungry tummies could have been filled? We put the Checkers Lego sets blue trolley in the album. Blue or pink, who cares? Grandkids are happy."

Nazeem Manuel told the online community:

"There's a collector out there."

Checkers' interactive tiny toys impress adults

In another article published earlier this month, Briefly News reported about a local woman who got excited over the interactive mini-toys from Checkers.

Some online users shared their amusement about the adults taking over the Checkers' toy line.

