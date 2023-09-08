A video of a mom buying R4000 worth of Checkers trolleys and bikes for kids' friends has gone viral

TikTok user @fancykaren spoke to Briefly News and let us know that it was for a friend, and they paid her back

Mzansi people still clapped for the mom as they were blown away by the fact that she went out of her way for a friend

In a heartwarming viral TikTok video, one South African mom has melted hearts across Mzansi by splurging nearly R4000 on bikes and trolleys for her kids' friends during a shopping trip to Checkers.

This mom had Mzansi jaws gapping with the R400 worth of Checkers trolleys and bikes that she bought. Image: TikTok / @fancykaren

Source: TikTok

These Checkers trolleys and bikes have Mzansi children going gaga and parents stressing as they are not exactly cheap.

Mzansi mom buys R400 worth of Checkers trolleys and bikes

TikTok user @fancykaren shared a video showing her load of adorable Checkers trolleys and bikes, along with the whopping R4000 she spent on them. In the video, you see her delivering the items to friends with her kids.

Take a look:

Generous mom gives the low down on the Checkers purchase

Briefly News got in contact with the mom to see why she did what she did. It turns out it was a favour for a friend, who paid her back. She never expected the video to go viral!

“I bought a trolley for my son, and I posted it on my WA status. Then my friends messaged me to go buy it for them, too and the bikes. I went back to that Checkers and bought it for them. They paid me back afterwards. I did an act of kindness for my friends to go to the shops for them.”

South Africans pray for a mom like this

People were blown away by the kindness and took to the comment section to clap for the mom who did the most.

Read some of the hype below:

@JoyfulJane:

"Wow, this mom is setting the bar high! #MomGoals #Generosity"

@HappyHector:

"What an incredible act of kindness! The world needs more people like her. "

@SmilingSara:

"This video made my day! #SpreadLove"

@GratefulGeorge:

"I wish I had a friend like this mom when I was a kid! "

@LovingLisa:

"This is the kind of positivity we need on TikTok. #Inspired"

@KindKatie:

"She's teaching her kids some valuable life lessons about generosity. "

Checkers gets Mzansi’s inner child going with adorable delivery bike toys: "Mzansi'sThese mini bikes are too adorable"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman shared a video showcasing the charm of Checkers' new bike toys, designed exclusively for children – even adults are excited!

The Checkers store has undoubtedly hit a home run with these delightful bike toys. If this doesn't strike a childhood chord, who are you?

In a cute video, TikTok user @nabeelah_ebrahim unveils a mini Checkers 60 delivery bike that comes with its own mini brown paper delivery bag.

