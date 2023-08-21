This woman got South African citizens going with adorable Checkers toys she purchased

The lady showed a mini toy delivery bike as well as a life-size push bike converted into a delivery bike

Adults flocked to the comment section to share how incredible they think these Checkers toys are

A woman shared a video showcasing the charm of Checkers' new bike toys, designed exclusively for children – even adults are excited!

The lady showed a mini toy delivery bike as well as a life-size push bike converted into a delivery bike.

Source: Getty Images

The Checkers store has undoubtedly hit a home run with these delightful bike toys. If this doesn't strike a childhood chord, who are you?

TikTok video shows new adorable Checkers delivery toys

In a cute video, TikTok user @nabeelah_ebrahim unveils a mini Checkers 60 delivery bike that comes with its own mini brown paper delivery bag.

What truly steals the show is the creativity Checkers has poured into these toys. The woman reveals a surprise twist as she shows how they transformed the veteran black push bikes into Checkers delivery bikes. It is flipping awesome!

Take a look:

Adults try to contain their inner child's excitement

Mzansi people were all over this! Every adult wanted one, and not for their children, lol. This really is an ingenious invention on Cherckers' part – whose kid doesn't love the Checkers 60 drivers?

Read some of the excitement below:

@BikeEnthusiast123 loves it:

“These mini bikes are too adorable! I wish they had these when I was a kid. ❤️”

@ToyCollectorKate is impressed:

“The attention to detail is incredible! My collection needs these ASAP. ”

@ImaginationPlayground is here for it:

“Turning push bikes into delivery vans is genius! Kids are going to have a blast with these. ”

@MomLifeAdventures said:

“Finally, a toy that sparks creativity and storytelling. Checkers nailed it! ”

@MiniatureWheels can't deal:

“I'm in awe of how realistic these miniatures are. Kudos to Checkers for bringing smiles to kids' faces. ”

