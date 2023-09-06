A social media user took to TikTok to share their disbelief over the price of Checkers kids trolleys

TikTok user @demi_dilima posted a video showing the cute trolley and its gobsmacking R900 price tag

Mzansi people were having none of it and outright told Checkers that this price was a robbery

Supermarket giant Checkers has recently released adorable miniature shopping trolleys for kids, captivating the hearts of young shoppers. Plot twist: Checkers are now selling them, and they are not cheap.

There is no denying that Checkers' marketing and product development team have deserved some brownie points lately, but this one has put them in the dog box.

TikTok video shows R900 kids Checkers trolleys

TikTok user @demi_dilima posted a video showing a long line of the cute trolleys… and then their R900 price tag. The social media user demanded answers from Checkers.

Take a look:

South African people were horrified by the price

People took to the comment section to air their disbelief over the price. Surely, these trolleys needed to come with some groceries or something for that price!

Read some of the comments below:

@ShopSmartLisa:

"R900 for a kid's trolley? Checkers, are you kidding me? This is daylight robbery! #CheckersTrolleyScandal"

@CuriousMama101:

"My daughter wants one so badly, but I can't justify spending R900 on a tiny shopping cart. Please explain, Checkers! #BudgetBewilderment"

@EcoWarrior2023:

"Is it just me, or is this completely contradictory to promoting sustainability? #OverpricedPlastic"

@BudgetBabeSA:

"I can buy a month's worth of groceries with R900! Checkers, you've got some explaining to do. #Priorities"

@TinyTotsMom:

"Okay, but if it's made of solid gold, maybe I'll consider it. Seriously, though, R900? #CheckersCartConundrum"

