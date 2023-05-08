One man made a funny TikTok video of what he found for sale on social media, and it was a viral hit

People were in stitches as they saw the things tried to sell on the Facebook marketplace and the TikTokker's commentary was hilarious

TikTok users could not hold back as they made endless fun of the random items people tried to pass off as valuable goods

A TikTok creator had jokes about the Facebook marketplace. Peeps were in disbelief with products such as a gate and a car's window control buttons.

A TikTokkker went on Facebook marketplace and made content out of the strange posts he found. Image: @garrfiellld

Source: TikTok

The video on the short-form video platform entertained many. This hilarious clip got over 50 000 likes as it had many amused.

Man reviews Facebook marketplace products

A TikTokker, @garrfiellld made a video commenting on thing people tried to sell on Facebook. The video included items such as a Toyota Hilux car part, a gate, cutlery and even notes of cash and more. The creator had people amused as he asked relevant questions about the random posts. Watch the video below:

TikTok users laugh at random Facebook marketplace posts

Mzansi is always eager to crack jokes about bizarre posts. Peeps commented on the video to make fun of the strange things for sale.

VENOM 1'7 commented:

"Bro selling loadshedding."

Chaos 360 commented:

"Facebook marketplace is crazy."

Phantom commented:

"Honey wake up the new bike model dropped."

Sandaaa commented:

"Not the money problems."

Raul commented:

"FB marketplace is a fever dream."

Source: Briefly News