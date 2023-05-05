An older man looked like he was having the time of his life, and people were thoroughly entertained

The groovist in the video was holding a bottle of beer as he did the most to a groovy beat in the loud bar

Online users flooded the comments to compliment the man's move, people were even more delighted to notice the second dancer in the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One man became a TikTok viral sensation as he had fun with others in a bar. The video of the man turning up was a viral hit on the short-form video platform.

A video of a man who got lit in Port Elizabeth and turned up in a bar was a hit with peeps. Image: @luandaklaas

Source: TikTok

The gent was on the dancefloor doing the most. People were eager to comment their thoughts about the older man who looked like a party animal.

Older man partying up a storm goes TikTok viral

This guy dancing with a Black Label in hand in a video shared by @luandaklaas was a viral hit. The happy man was lit as he danced next to another groovist. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok users love man dancing in bar

Netizens were in stitches as they watched the guy do the most to a beat. People love dance videos and this one has many raving.

lindani Ntshele commented:

"This video just reminded me that I need to be happy no matter the situation."

Bonga commented:

"You'd find that they don't even know each other."

SmodzekaMvelase commented:

"Skere, the name the dance."

user4951943161203 commented:

"Drunkers are happy shame look how they hug each other pricelessi wish us church goers can be like them."

ewenje07 commented:

"That jump before he start to dance its a wow for ladies."

ntombikayisecind5

"The legends will remember these dance moves."

"Hostage situation": Man dancing with armed lady has SA worried for his safety

Briefly News previously reported that a video left South African worried about a man. The TikTok looked like he was dancing with a woman under duress.

The video was fascinating to many people as it got hundreds of comments. People had guesses about what was happening between the pair.

People love to spot couples while out and about, but this pair looked odd. Netizens cracked jokes as they made character judgments because the lady was holding the broken bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News