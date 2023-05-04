One guy was just trying to record a video from the socials when a guy came and ruined it

TikTok user @samzzaadoestiktoks shared the video showing the troll and his flaming reaction

People had a good laugh at how upset the guy was and at the face, the troll pulled

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sometimes the little things really get under your skin. This man was annoyed by a guy who trolled a video he was trying to take at the groove. His reaction had Mzansi busting.

TikTok user @samzzaadoestiktoks shared the video showing the troll getting in on the video and his flaming reaction. Image: TikTok / @samzzaadoestiktoks

Source: TikTok

There will always be that one person who acts the fool in any situation. This man thought he was being funny, but the guy whose video it was did not see any humour in it.

TikTok video shows troll annoying man at groove

TikTok user @samzzaadoestiktoks shared the video he was trying to take of himself and a friend at the groove, revealing the troll that ruined it. Our guy was so annoyed that he almost got into a fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look:

Mzansi has a good laugh at the situation as they have either been the troll or the one annoyed

People took to the comment section to have a good chuckle at the clip. Some agreed how annoying it is, while others feel the guy shouldn’t have gotten so touched.

Read some of the comments:

@Mydo M said:

“No, we want the videos with original sound ”

@Zee said:

“I really thought you were the random person ”

@cindyanathi said:

“ what the hell ”

@Zarrjunie. Said:

“the way you pushed him lmaooo.”

@Owenkosiwendy said:

“I'm ashamed on his behalf.”

@...♀️ said:

“But friend he just wanted to be a part of the video.”

Mzansi worried for man dancing with armed woman at groove, TikTok has internet buzzing

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video left South African worried about a man. The TikTok looked like he was dancing with a woman under duress.

The video was fascinating to many people as it got hundreds of comments. People had guesses about what was happening between the pair.

A TikTok by @mbusodembazo left people curious as a woman holding a broken bottle danced with a guy. The video of the pair dancing awkwardly and the man looked uncomfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News