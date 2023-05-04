This woman tried to do it for the socials, but fear took over, and it made for a hilarious video

TikTok user @chaambwa tried to take a picture with a python, but her body just wouldn't let her

Seeing her scream and cringle had people shedding tears of laughter even though they would have probably done the same

Snakes are not a favourite in Mzansi, but they do make for a cool snap on the socials. One lady tried to put her fear aside to get the shot, but fear took over, and Mzansi cracked up.

People these days will do the wildest things for a good social media post. Shame, sis really tried, but the fear literally crawled from her skin.

TikTok video shows woman screeching, trying to take a snap with a python

TikTok user @chaambwa shared the funniest clip of herself trying to put fear aside to take a picture with a huge python. Shame, sis just couldn't keep it together, her body bent like rubber, and eventually, she ran away screaming.

Take a look:

Mzansi has a good laugh at the woman's failed bravery to take a selfie with a snake

Shame, we have to give it to her, she tried! People took to the comments to have a laugh, but some admitted that she got further than they ever would.

Read some of the comments:

@Teddy nankunda said:

“I know that snake felt offended with the way it was thrown”

@Chimwemwe said:

“❤️in whatever pose she tried she makes she made sure to leave room to run”

@VictoriaToloko said:

“The way everyone scattered ”

@dimples said:

“I thought you were twerking when the video started ”

@Chicnatty said:

“I am the friend that’s in the car waiting for y’all to finish your adventure.”

