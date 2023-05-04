An older sister pranked her younger sister and almost had the poor sweet soul in tears

Older siblings are ruthless! One lady had her little sister in a panic when she pretended to shave her eyebrows.

If you are a younger sibling, then you know the struggle of fighting the wrath of the older sibling. The trauma is real!

TikTok video shows little girl panicking, thinking her eyebrows had been shaved

TikTok user @okayy.tshepii shared a video showing her playing their think eyebrow prank on her little sister. She offers to do her brows, pretends to shave them, and then uses a thin eyebrow app to freak her out.

The poor girl was almost in tears. Take a look:

Social media users had a laugh, feeling for the poor little girl

While this was torture, people couldn't help but laugh. Older siblings are something; it is, unfortunately, just how life goes. People were torn by her silenced reaction.

Read some of the comments:

@Ngilosi Yamanzi ♀️ said:

“ her pinching them.”

@ms_nicolek said:

“She really said, 'Tshepi what did you do?' In small letters”

@Asante. said:

“The ‘Tshepi what did you do’ dusted me”

@Gao555 said:

"What an adorable baby girl "

@PheeLebeko said:

"Tshepi ,don't stress the child "

