A tiny kid was frustrated as she was trying to solve her toy that's a puzzle and the video went viral

People were invested in the video of the blind toddler doing her best to figure out the confusing toy

The TikTok of the mother responding to the kid's frustration left many feeling warm and fuzzy

A blind child in a TikTok went viral as she played with her toy. The TikTok shows how frustrated the baby got.

A video of a mom helping her blind child solve a puzzle she was crying about. Image: @reatli0

Source: TikTok

Netizens were delighted at the end of the viral video. The video received over 70 000 likes as the kid calmed down at the end.

Blind child frustrated with toy gets nearly a million views

A video posted by @reatli0 shows a blind kid trying to solve a stackable puzzle toy. In the video, the toddler ended up crying over it. Watch the video below:

TikTok users delighted by blind kid solving toy puzzle

The video showing the mom coming to the rescue was heartwarming. People love seeing parents with their children, and this video was a hit.

MaMbaliza_loh commented:

"The smile of victory , ngaze ngamthanda ngiqala nokumbona."

Simphiwe Nartey commented:

"You have good parenting skills sis....we love her."

user1013730167545 commented:

"Oh my hear. Askies nana. Is there a way of putting different textures on the rings sothat she can identify the rings with?"

mudzunga tshivhase commented:

"Such a perfectionist, she doesn't like failure, eey mogurl is smart. Askies nan."

tshepibaby7 commented:

"The love you have can heal a nation.jealous down."

