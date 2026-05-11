A South African immigrant farming in Alabama shared how his vaccine-free, quality meat business is contributing to the MAHA movement

Jason Bartlett shared a clip of himself preparing lamb using nothing but salt, olive oil and pepper

Americans wanted to know more, asking for his website and delivery details, with hundreds of orders already lined up

An SA immigrant working as a farmer in the USA. Images: @Jason2bartlett

Source: Twitter

A South African farmer living in Alabama is making his mark on the American food scene, one lamb cut at a time. @Jason2bartlett posted a video on 8 May 2026 on hi X page, showing himself prepping a piece of lamb. The clip came with the caption:

"As a grateful South African immigrant living in Alabama it's part of my American Dream to MAHA with healthy vaccine-free quality meat! Our dreams are coming true and we're sending out our first shipment on Monday and we have hundreds of orders lined up! God is Good."

In the clip, Jason seasoned the piece of lamb generously with salt. He drizzled olive oil over it and then mentioned that it should be cooked over high-heated coals for about a minute and a half on each side. He called it absolute perfection.

What MAHA means and why it matters?

MAHA stands for Make America Healthy Again, a movement led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. under the current Trump administration. The focus is on cleaning up the American food supply by cutting out harmful additives, seed oils and ultra-processed ingredients. It's all about putting real nutrition back at the centre of people's diets. For farmers like Jason, it's a chance to show that quality, naturally raised meat has a real place in this process.

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Watch the clip on the X page below:

Americans love the SA farmer's MAHA contribution

The comments on @Jason2bartlett's X page had people all over the US keen to get their hands on the meat:

@ACC032917 asked:

"Do you have a website to order from? Do you ship to Oklahoma?"

@AnotherOne311 said:

"What's the website? I would love to order some."

@reneechickenmom wrote:

"Where's your link to the website? I can check out products to order."

@Swagger265266 advised:

"Don't salt until there's a good sear on the outside. You're draining all the juices out."

@Ghwbay suggested:

"Lamb and rosemary, a classic. Please use a pepper grinder, a big addition in taste."

@ShakeyMc said:

"Looks tasty! I remember a South African friend of mine talking about lamb from a region there years ago."

@curtisdkruger asked:

"What is your favourite hardwood to use in the smoker? I've heard cherry wood goes great with lamb."

@WendyK67273 wrote:

"Can't wait to get some!"

@marye_angst said:

"Looks good, but lamb is the only thing I don't eat."

A man preparing meat before cooking. Images: @Jason2bartlett

Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News