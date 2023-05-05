One man loves making videos with his family's housekeeper, and they are TikTok sensations

The latest TikTok of the young guy dancing with the domestic worker let users on the platform delighted

Many people flooded the comments to let the pair know that their dance video was a sweet sight

A housekeeper went viral for dancing with TikTokker @mcsteenkamp38. The duo had people thoroughly entertained.

A Mzansi domestic worker put on a show with a young man on TikTok. Image:@mcsteenkamp38

Source: TikTok

Online users' hearts were warmed as they watched the two have fun in the video. Many were moved as the video garnered over 50 000likes.

Domestic worker on TikTok rocks to viral sound

@mcsteenkamp38 on TikTok posted a video busting some moves with the housekeeper. In the video, they did trendy hip-hop moves, including the millie rock. Watch the video below.

SA in stitches over domestic worker putting on a show

People always enjoy a lit dance video. Netizens commented that the domestic worker dance better than the younger guy.

Shadesofpurpink commented:

"Can’t decide who has the better moves."

@Nchimsy♥️

"I love how all Africans know that these aunties are actually our mothers and so if she sits and asks you to clean, you do it."

nam.hlaaa commented:

"This genuinely made me smile."

extreme-zone15 commented:

"Every South African with their cleaner when I step on my cleaners wet floor she movers me with a mop."

Tamia Fortune commented:

"The love this video put in my heart is unreal."

Desire Scott commented:

"Sorry brother she does it better."

Source: Briefly News