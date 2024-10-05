Checkers have developed a line of new toys for younger customers, but it seems the adults have taken over

Some Checkers shoppers have taken to Tiktok to share their finds of the mini products and appliances, and one woman went viral

People were in awe as they watched the lady get excited over the interactive toys from Checkers

Checkers has impressed its shoppers with its latest treats for customers. People have been showing off the tiny toys they got from Checkers.

Checkers have been giving customers tiny toys for their shopping and adults love it. Image: @katenicolekearney / TikTok / Waldo Swiegers / Getty Images

One woman in a video showed people a mini air fryer she got. Online users were blown away by how far in interesting the toy was.

Checkers' toy air fryer becomes TikTok hit

In the video, one woman, @katenicolekearney, said she found a mini air fryer from Checkers. She showed that the temperature of the toy rises when someone rubs it. Watch the video:

South Africans impressed by Checkers toys

Many people come to all the video-applauding Checkers for their little toys. Online users were raving about checkers and cracked jokes

Peeps were amused that adults were taking over Checkers' toy line. Read the comments from netizens below:

Selina Cassim was in awe:

"The box of oranges 🍊 are scratch and sniff. I got my airfryer and mirror effect microwave today. I'm also blown away with this."

dickson.shireen commented:

"My hubby, threw mine away, I didn't know about this."

Sahcrid Sells wrote:

"LOL aren't these things for children?"

Samara Moon said:

"It's the heat. Just place it in hot water or in front of a heater."

Jordan Levi added:

"Spend R250 at Checkers for one of these minis, EISHH."

Mpilo Lloyd Mpisana was amused:

"I love how adults are going crazy about these toys."

Kyle Smitsdorff complained:

"I keep getting the blady nappies."

