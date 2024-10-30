A salary reviewer by the name of Boni shared a video showing a pulp and paper industry senior manager's payslip

The amount left the online community in disbelief after seeing how well the person earned after deductions

Social media users took to the comment feed to ask about the person's taxes, while others showed interest in the field

There's nothing better than knowing the salary range to expect in the field you're venturing into or hoping to do so,

A lady, Boni, by the user handle @lifereset_za on TikTok, impressed social media users after reviewing the salary of an Artisan Fitter working in the pulp and paper industry.

The salary of a senior Artisan Fitter

The lady starts her video by stressing that the person who sent her the payslip was in a senior position in the pulp and paper industry before she examined their monthly salary.

The person's gross earning is R78,500.99, leaving them with a net of R54,295.75 after deductions.

The salary review receives nods from Mzansi peeps

After seeing the post, many social media users shared how impressed they were by the earnings. Some asked for institutions they could go into for the course, while others bragged about the industry.

User @LittleMissSunshine added:

"Hi sisi, which colleges are certified or good for individuals who want to become artisans."

user1628733755630 said:

"I also also get same, but junior, pls call so we can talk."

User @user7957373031658 commented:

"I am a woman. I'm also an artisan fitter I'll never regret choosing to be a mech fitter🥰."

User @Grootman 2.0 noted:

"I’ve realised something about this paper companies, their employees earn well."

User @BALAMBOSB asked:

"But why is he being taxed this low?"

User @outtermyway said:

"His net is my gross ."

SA manager shares shocking payslip

In another Briefly News article, a retail manager at one of Mzansi's supermarkets left the online community in disbelief after sharing a payslip of R8062 net pay.

Social media users felt sorry for the manager, who had been with the supermarket for over ten years.

