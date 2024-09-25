A TikTok lady and famous salary reviewer, Boni shared one of the most underwhelming payslips she has ever seen

The woman is known to share some of the most worldly cheques, but this time, her followers ended the clip with a frown

Boni reviewed a retail manager's salary, and the numbers did not match the hard work that the employees put in

Mzansi's famous salary reviewer returned with another payslip, but she wanted a better result this time.

Boni shared the salary of a retail manager working at one of Mzansi's famous supermarkets for over a decade.

SA reacts to underwhelming Retail Manager salary

Retail managers have a lot of duties to perform daily, namely:

Managing budget/s

Maintaining statistics and financial records

Recruiting

Training

Supervising

Overseeing stock

Dealing with customers

Meeting sales/targets

Promote a healthy working environment

Liaise with head office

Come up with store promotions

With the endless list of their duties, one would think that retail managers are among the highest-paid people ever, but Boni, a famous salary reviewer, told SA a different story. Having shared jaw-dropping salaries on her social media, the lady broke her streak with an underwhelming retail manager's payslip.

Before revealing the numbers, she shared that the employee had worked eleven years at the "big company" that sells food and clothes. The retail manager only has a high school qualification and works five days a week.

The employee told Boni that:

"I feel underpaid because I'm actually responsible for almost all processes in my department. I lead a team of more than five people. I delegate tasks."

The employee earns R9542 before deductions that eventually drop the numbers to R8062.

Mzansi reacts to retail manager's salary

Social media users were underwhelmed by a retail manager's income and commented:

@Diana thought the patterns were similar:

"I'm sure it's Woolworths. I used to work there, and the managers cried."

@peachheart🧡 was stunned:

"A managerial position with only matric?"

@Dr-Lhuu Jama wondered:

"If a manager gets this, how much does the teller get?"

@lethabojoyce4 shared:

"Even Shoprite doesn't pay less than 15k for a manager."

@MM commented:

"That's @Woolworths. My parents worked there! My mom resigned when I started working cause back then; my salary was above hers...mind you, she worked there for over 30 years!"

@Codesa advised the employee to speak up:

"Boni, please ask if people are scared to ask for a raise. That's literally the only thing I miss about the private sector; your salary could get adjusted anytime."

