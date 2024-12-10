Elizabeth van Neel, fondly known as Aunty Cindy to many, is a kitchen manager at St Joseph's Intermediate Paediatric Care

After 44 years of providing delicious meals to the children and making their Christmases memorable, the dedicated woman decided to enter retirement

Briefly News spoke to Aunty Cindy, who shared what she planned to do during her time away from the kitchen

Elizabth van Neel, known to many as Aunty Cindy, will say goodbye to St Joseph's Intermediate Paediatric Care's kitchen at the end of the year. Images: Supplied

For 44 years, a dedicated woman served love and nourishment to children at a paediatric facility, ensuring they had hearty meals to brighten the festive season. Now, as she hangs up her apron and looks forward to her well-earned retirement, an era of care and compassion comes to an end.

Adding ingredients of love

Since 1980, kitchen manager Elizabeth van Neel, fondly known as Aunty Cindy, has filled the kitchen and tummies of children at St Joseph's Intermediate Paediatric Care with nothing but goodness.

During the festive period and other special occasions, she made the clinic a home away from home for young patients with chronic and life-limiting conditions.

Aunty Cindy, who started working at St Joseph's at 21 and is set to retire on 30 December this year, told Briefly News where her passion for food came from:

"I learned a lot from Mrs Smith (a lady who worked in the kitchen). I also learned to do my own thing and make what the children love."

Being far from one's family during the holidays can be challenging for anyone, but Aunty Cindy makes sure to put a smile on the little ones' faces when serving her delicious Christmas meals.

Working on a limited budget at the clinic, the stalwart shared:

"When we get donations, I try to get the children treats like sweets, chocolates or chips. It always brings them so much joy, and it makes me happy to see their faces light up."

Plans for a well-earned retirement

When Briefly News asked Aunty Cindy what she looked forward to during her retirement, the beloved woman joked she might find a "rich old man" and added that she planned to rest well, start a garden, and make clothes for her grandchildren.

The passionate woman concluded:

"I will miss the kids more than anything else."

