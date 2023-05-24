A 12-year-old boy has made history at Fullerton College as he is expected to graduate with five degrees

Clovis Hung displayed extraordinary mental capabilities during his second-grade education encouraging his mom to consider homeschooling

Clovis displayed remarkable progress, prompting his mother to contemplate enrolling him in a university setting where he has excelled

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Clovis Hung, a 12-year-old prodigy hailing from the United States, serves as a shining example of the extraordinary capabilities displayed by child prodigies.

Currently on the verge of obtaining an astonishing five degrees from Fullerton College, his achievements are nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Clovis Hung is expected to graduate with the Class of 2023 at Fullerton College, becoming the college’s youngest graduate in the institution’s 108-year history. Image: Clovis Hung/Facebook

Source: Facebook

To fully comprehend the magnitude of this remarkable feat, consider that had Clovis followed the conventional educational path, he would still be in either 7th or 8th grade at the tender age of 12. Yet, he has defied all expectations and embarked on an exceptional academic journey.

According to a report in the LA Times, Clovis's journey began when he experienced a sense of ennui during his second-grade education at the mere age of 7.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Seeking intellectual stimulation beyond the confines of his curriculum, he yearned for more challenging academic pursuits to satiate his insatiable curiosity.

Despite initial reservations from his family, Clovis's mother made a bold decision in 2019 to withdraw him from traditional schooling and undertake the role of his homeschooling instructor.

“My husband and two daughters said I was crazy,” said his mother Song Choi, who’s worked as a tutor for more than 20 years.

Choi firmly believed in his unique blend of inquisitiveness and intellect, distinguishing him from his peers and fueling his potential for greatness.

According to IOL, within just a year of this alternative education approach, Clovis displayed remarkable progress, prompting his mother to contemplate enrolling him in a university setting.

Although Clovis's intellectual pursuits set him apart from others his age, he remains grounded and finds solace in the simple pleasures enjoyed by his peers.

Engaging in activities such as basketball and playing video games, he exemplifies the harmonious balance between extraordinary abilities and the innocence of childhood.

Clovis will graduate with associate of arts degrees in history, social sciences, social behaviour and self-development, arts and human expression, and science and mathematics.

He is expected to graduate with the Class of 2023 at Fullerton College, becoming the college’s youngest graduate in the institution’s 108-year history.

Mzansi Man Becomes Graduate Against All Odds

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young man, Polelo Maruping, recently shared with Varsity World how he has become a graduate despite many people telling him that he would never be able to achieve the amazing milestone.

“For someone who didn’t do well in school. I’m doing very well. I have been told I am slow learner as a child when all my friends were excelling and getting the awards.

"I was forced to re-do some modules for the second time because I wasn’t smart enough and my English was very horrible. I used to ask my classmates to assist but instead, they said I should consider changing the course I was studying. They even suggested I must drop out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News