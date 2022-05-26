A local company is looking for a gamer petrol head who would like to bag a R10k monthly salary to test games

The digital automotive industry is rising and cars.co.za feels it is time for SA to get on it and start testing car simulations

The lucky person will be part of a monumental shift in the automotive industry, paving the way forward for the new digital era

South African gamers and petrol heads now have the opportunity to do what they love while earning a salary. A local car company, cars.co.za, is offering a R10k salary to test car simulations.

Cars.co.za is breaking into the gaming sector and they're looking for a sim racer to sponsor. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A lot of the time gamers are shaded for spending endless hours behind a screen, being told they will amount to nothing and that games will not pay their bills. Well, well, well, look at them now.

Business Insider reported that cars.co.za is mapping the way for digital integration of the automotive industry into the ever-growing and evolving gaming sector.

The simulation car game is a digital platform for race car drivers to drive without actually being in a physical car – hence, simulation. With literally everything moving to digital platforms, it was just a matter of time before things like motorsports followed suit.

ATK e-sports claim this is the way forward and is an exciting step for SA. They are looking for gamers who have an interest in cars too, to apply for the position.

"We have young local racers already competing on the world stage, and with Cars.co.za looking to put a further spotlight on the talent out there, the standard of competition is only going to improve further," says Warren Barkhuizen founder of ATK.

Gamer petrol heads will go head to head to bag the awesome position which will allow them to get paid for doing what they love while being a part of a monumental move forward in the digital automotive industry in SA.

