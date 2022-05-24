A UK company wants to offer car owners the opportunity to have their beloved cars designed as an NFT to have ownership forever

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets which link ownership to unique physical or digital items, ranging from things such as digital artwork or music, to non-online assets such as property or real-life collectibles

The Non-Fungible Motors service will initially be available to one lucky car owner, with the registration form open until 23:59 Sunday 12th June 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A new service has been launched by Scrap Car Comparison that gives car lovers the opportunity to get their hands on a one of a kind NFT of their prized car, so they have the ultimate keepsake of their car which will last for eternity.

Partnering with NFT artist Amy Kilner to make the service possible, the UK-based scrap comparison company has opened up the opportunity to give anyone who’s said goodbye to their beloved car the chance to have it immortalised on the blockchain.

A UK company wants to offer car owners the opportunity to have their beloved cars designed as an NFT to have ownership of forever. Image: Scrap Car Comparison

Source: UGC

Motorists simply need to register their interest on the Scrap Car Comparison website by Sunday 12th June 2022, Scrapcarcomparison.co.uk reports.

We reminisce fondly about our first cars, the ones that gave us our independence and got us on the roads, and often had a lot of character too, but unfortunately, there’s always a time when we’ll have to say goodbye. While we’d previously wave our cars away as they got taken off into the distance, with only photos to help us take a drive down memory lane, this unique opportunity will give car lovers the virtual ownership rights, as well as the physical.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Wikipedia, a non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of digital data that's stored in a blockchain that has unique properties and can be art and collectable items.

And so that potential owners have an idea of what their Non-Fungible Motor will look like, Scrap Car Comparison has created two examples inspired by two of the UK's most driven (and scrapped) cars.

To gauge interest in the new service, one lucky car owner will be given a unique NFT of their car, with the opportunity for full personalisation - from pesky scratches that have gone un-repaired to missing hubcaps or other accessories such as stickers, personal registration plates, favourite air fresheners and more. The artwork will then be recorded on the blockchain, registered to its rightful owner forever - or at least until they decide to trade or sell.

Dan Gick, Managing Director of Scrap Car Comparison comments:

“Thousands of cars go to the scrap heap each year, but more often than not, our customers are extremely sad to be saying goodbye to their cars. We’ve all sat around with a group of friends and swapped stories about our first cars, and often their quirks and niggles, but don’t always have photos of them to share."

The Non-Fungible Motors service will initially be available to one lucky car owner, with the registration form open until 23:59 Sunday 12th June 2022. To find out more and register interest in the service, visit: https://www.scrapcarcomparison.co.uk/blog/non-fungible-motors/

The world’s first NFT museum opens in Seattle, USA as popularity in the digital asset spikes

Seattle in the United States is the location of the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) museum, with the aim to provide a space for artists to showcase their NFTs in a physical space for visitors to view the digital art, Briefly News reports.

The museum is also open to collectors to display the NFTs they own. The digital asset is built on blockchain technology and has become a new form of investment with many celebrities jumping on the bandwagon. Music superstars Justin Bieber and Eminem purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

The museum is also hoping to educate the public on NFTs and has already hosted several exhibitions.

Source: Briefly News