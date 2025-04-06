Ratile Mabitsela's sister-in-law, Lauren Mabitsela, took to social media to express frustration about one of her late brother Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's possessions

Rumours were circulating that former The Mommy Club reality TV star is on bad terms with her in-laws

Ratile Mabitsela has not spoken out, but her sister in law allegedly shared posts on Instagram seemingly referencing their relationship

Ratile Mabitsela's sister-in-law Lauren Mabitsela has a chip on her shoulder. The sister of the late Lehlogonolo Mabitsela has often hinted that there is more going on behind the scenes following his death.

Ratile Mabitsela's fans rallied behind her, criticising Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's family for excluding her from their statement. Most recently, people had a lot to say about Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's sister, who had a bone to pick regarding his Maybach.

Ratile Mabitsela's sister in law blows up

In a post on Instagram shared by entertainment blogger @maphepha nadaba, Ratile's sister in law, complained that her brother's Maybach was sold too soon after his passing. In the posts, she seemingly implied that Ratile had no right to it and that she could not speak freely since she is often considered the victim of unkind in-laws. Read the posts allegedly written by Lauren below:

Ratile and Lehogonolo were in the process of getting a divorce when he passed away. Briefly News previously reported that Lehlogonolo Mabitsela allegedly had a mistress while still married. A woman was accused of being his side chick after she posted photos mourning him.

SA slams Lauren Mabitsela

Many people accused the sister-in-law of being bitter. Briefly News previously reported that Lauren shared a post showing followers the day her brother was laid to rest. People expressed that Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's sister was being unnecessary. Read the comments below:

_neodoesitbetter_ said:

"Even after her brother passed away, she’s still bothering Ratile. Ausi wee, get a life!👏 really not fighting the evil in-laws allegations lmao."

sebola_itumeleng_p commented:

"May Rati continue to keep quiet 🙏"

karabo_mekgwe wrote:

"She must shut up and get a life haibo! She’s so bitter! Your brother married her, she isn’t your choice and doesn’t have to be. If you you have problem go take it up with the person that chose her as a wife!"

sakhile_moremi1 added:

"So this is the same car he was busy galavanting around with the side chick in? It better be put to serious work now😅😅! What must Ratile do with it? Drive around and relive those nightmares? Ratile is a focused hun with bills to pay🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾a Queen. Sisters must relax!"

ms_mols gushed:

"This one must get her own man and go fight her inlaws. Plus ke poo🙄"

Ratile Mabitsela on her husband's death

Briefly News previously reported that the Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela has posted on social media for the first time since her husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's, death last month. The grieving widow shared pictures from her husband's final send-off alongside a lengthy caption.

Reality TV star and beauty queen Ratile Mabitsela took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to her fans, colleagues, and loved ones for the outpouring of love following her estranged husband's death.

Social media users flooded Ratile's page with heartfelt messages of love and strength. Celebs like Lerato Kganyago, LaConco and Angel Ndlela reacted to Rati's post.

