Former Mommy Club reality TV cast member Ratile Mabitsela recently lost her husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela reportedly took his own life, and his family announced the devastating loss on Instagram

Rumours on X were swirling that a woman, Neo Tsele, was romantically linked to the late Lehlogonolo Mabitsela

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's passing left his former wife, Ratile Mabitsela in mourning and another party recently entered the picture. The Mommy Club star was trending after former sister-in-law implied there was more to Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's passing.

Ratile Mabitsela's husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, allegedly had a mistress who mourned him in pics. Image: @lehlogonolo_e_wa_ga_mabitsela / @ratile_mabitsela / Instagram / @neo_tsele / Threads

Ratile Mabitsela and Lehlogonolo Mabitsela filed for divorce a month before his death. Recently, people set their sights on Neo Tsele, who mourned a man many recognised as Lehlogonolo Mabitsela after comparing his photos on the socials to hers.

Neo Tsele allegedly photoshops Lehlogonolo Mabitsela

X user @sanelenkosixx shared photos alleging that Neo Tsele was sharing photos of Lehlogonolo Mabitsela on her Instagram Close Friends, which were presumably leaked. In the posts, Neo declared:

"The odds were so against me. Love you forever. I know you know I'd do anything for you. Rest in eternal peace. I love you."

@sanelenkosixx on X alleged that Neo drastically edited the photos of Lehlogonolo Mabitsela on Facetune to make him look lighter. Many people thought the photos were of different men, but others alleged that between his weight loss and the alleged editing, Lehlogonolo looked different in the pictures.

Photos of Lehlogonolo shared on 20 December 2024 in the same outfit, and hairstyle and edited the same way, are visible on his Instagram. See the photos and posts Neo shared below:

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela shared photos of himself similar to those of Neo Tsele. Image: @lehlogonolo_e_wa_ga_mabitsela

What happened between Ratile Mabitsela and her husband?

Briefly News reported that Ratile and Lehlogonolo were reportedly close to officially being divorced in January 2025. Fans were the first to notice that Ratile no longer wore her wedding ring and that the former lovers moved on with their lives.

According to Sunday World, there were accusations of infidelity and abuse between Ratile and Lehlogonolo Mabitsela. Since his passing, online users have sensed tensions between Ratile and her in-laws, who were criticised for excluding Ratile and her kids in their statement about Lehlogonolo

SA outraged over Neo Tsele's alleged tribute

Online users complained that Neo's post was disrespectful, as many were convinced she edited the late Lehlogonolo. People were dragging her accusing her of changing his features on Facetune, One post by @khim_khandashisa chastised Neo over the alleged posts of Lehlogonolo Mabitsela and received more than a thousand likes. Read comments below:

@Liihlendimande said:

"Some women are really bored with their lives yoh."

@somebody2_die4 argued:

"The only person who disrespected Ratile was her man."

@Liinyana_ admitted:

"I am so shocked to read that this is the same man in all three frames?!😭"

@brendamavela187 countered:

"Aowa guys, we can’t gatekeep death and mourning hle."

@ayanda_m04 remarked:

"I feel so so incredibly sad for Ratile cause she really suffered so much in this marriage until the end 💔"

Ratile Mabitsela reeling after Lehlogonolo's death

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and reality TV star Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away on 12 February 2025. He was the estranged husband of former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela.

According to Drum, Ratile was left pained by his passing and shared some heartbreaking statements.

According to the news publication, Mabitsela took his own life. The couple was going through a divorce. This week, they celebrated the 7th birthday of their twins.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the (ENTER LOCAL ORGANISATION AND CONTACT DETAILS)

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

