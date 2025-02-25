South African songstress Lihle Bliss recently showed off her new luxurious ride online

The Amapiano star shared a clip revealing her new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2025 model

Previously the DiepCity star Nompumelelo Vilakazi also bought herself a new car in 2025

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lihle Bliss bought a new car. Image: @lihle_bliss

Source: Instagram

Lihle Bliss an Amapiano vocalist was over the moon as she purchased herself some new expensive wheels in the month of love-which is February.

Lihle Bliss shows off her new Porsche

The young Mzansi songstress posted a video which revealed her brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2025 model on her Instagram page.

She captioned the clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2025 model. 3rd born. Blessed Child🙏#zulugent thank you for 2 years of love, peace and support Anniversary."

Watch the clip below:

Fans congratulated Lihle Bliss

Shortly after she shared the video on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

mendyjali said:

"Congratulations my love."

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner wrote:

"Congrats my love."

iam.sands responded:

"Congratulations beautiful, have safe and memorable rides."

Influencer Inno Morolong commented:

"Congratulations queen."

queenlelo__ mentioned:

"Big wheels for a big girl 🥵💌, congratulations."

carolbvilakazi replied:

"We were not friends in high school but we used to have conversations nyana, if there's one thing I remember ngawe is that you always wanted to live this life and you living your dream. CONGRATULATIONS SISI LEMPILO YAKFANELA."

Lihle Bliss flaunted her new Porsche. Image: @lihle_bliss

Source: Instagram

DiepCity star Nompumelelo Vilakazi celebrates buying new car

Meanwhile, the South African actress recently took to her official Instagram account to update her fans on her new purchase. In an Instagram post, Nompumelelo Vilakazi shared pictures of her posing in front of her new car with keys in hand, while it was still covered in a red robe with a bow tie that read congratulations.

In another picture, Nompumelelo showed off her white Toyota Taisor V White DualTone. Her followers and colleagues in the entertainment industry filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. One Instagram user also went down memory lane and revealed that Nompumelelo Vilakazi used to hike.

Lerato Nxumalo celebrates new BMW

Another celebrity who purchased a new year in 2025 was the former Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo.

The Scandal! star took to her Instagram on Friday, 10 January to celebrate her brand new BMW and captioned the video:

"25 and cruising into my 2025 with gratitude and grace. God’s blessings are unmatched and truly when the Lord says yes nobody can say no."

This comes after she revealed on her TikTok account in December 2024 that she no longer has wheels and she's car shopping.

Ronnie Nyakale claps back after being trolled for being a Bolt driver

Previously, Briefly News reported how Ronnie Nyakale became a trending topic after Mzansi discovered that he is now a Bolt driver.

Nyakale became a household name after appearing on the small screen as Papa Action in Yizo Yizo and Cosmo on the long-standing Generations: The Legacy. The actor clapped back at the haters who took shots at his new gig by sharing a short video on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News