Finally, the South African actress Galaletsang Koffman is now a mother. The former The River star announced the arrival of her baby boy on social media after she announced in November 2024 that she was expecting.

Recently, the actress posted a picture of herself and her newborn baby on her Instagram page and paired it with a cute message.

She wrote:

"Today was such a Precious day for me… My son and I took our first walk together with @mommaandco_za I am so proud of him for being so brave. Do you take your kids outside? And if yes… what other activities do you do? If No, then why not? #motherhood #mommy #hike #walk #excersise #boymom #infantlife #babyboy #mama #nature #outdoors #park."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Galaletsang's picture

Shortly after she posted the picture, Koffman also asked her fans if they would go outside with their newborns or not, they also flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture. Here's what they had to say:

bonolo_mphamo said:

"Well done momma for a cute first! Mfana did well too."

marthashiloane commented:

"You look so happy Gorgeous!"

treats_by_mabeau responded:

"Motho wa Rona o sa fihlile. I’m so happy for you Beau."

ch0sen1_t replied:

"The next step before the winter is to get baby on the grass, baby earthing is good for their immune system maybe you can practice tummy time on the grass. P.S Preferably your grass or grass in areas you trust."

theemeeky__ wrote:

"You look so amazing babe, what a beautiful happy mommy."

Galaletsang Koffman chats to Matsoe Tsatsi about her abuse

In August 2024, Galaletsang was a guest on the Mantsoe Moments when she revealed how she was abused and swindled for three years by her then-boyfriend of five years:

"This guy cleared out my bank account, beat me up to a pulp, waterboarded me. It was crazy. I was in the streets of Meredale screaming Vimba (stop him) and no one helped me, and I was naked."

She added that after he wiped clean her fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, they moved back to her mother's home, where he would start beating her up in her presence.

"Every year when women share their stories of abuse, I wonder If I should share my own."

