Popular actress Galaletsang Koffman is going to be a mother! The star, who is known for playing Beauty on The River and Musa on Thulas Vine, shared the good news on social media.

'The River'actress Galaletsang Koffman has shared three pictures to announce her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Galaletsang Koffman announces pregnancy

Halala! Congratulations are in order for actress Galaletsang Koffman, who recently revealed she is pregnant. The star, undoubtedly one of the promising female actresses in the industry, announced the good news by sharing three stunning pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom to be dazzled in a stunning white dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She thanked her loved ones for their love and support during the journey. Part of the post read:

"Grateful to my tribe; for being able to protect my energy during the solar return of this Precious entity. Most importantly; I am grateful for the vessel which has carried me through this experience and was furthermore ordained to transport them here, now, at this time; on to this earth.. in between all these dimensions. Selemo sarona se fihlile. ❤️"

SA celebs congratulate Galaletsang Koffman

The actress' comments section was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from fellow celebs and fans. Thembisa Mdoda, Bontle Modiselle and Anele Zondo responded to the post.

@thembisamdoda said:

"Awwwwwwww congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@bontle.modiselle commented:

"Congratulations beautiful 😍❤️"

@samkelondlovu added:

"Heyyyyy momma ❤️❤️ don’t make me cry again 🥺 you look beautiful😍"

@zenandemfenyana wrote:

"Congratulations sweetheart 🥹😍❤️"

@anele_zondo added:

"Congratulations my friend ❤️"

@gugu.khathi said:

"Congrats Gala 🌺🥂🫶🏽"

