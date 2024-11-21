Senzo Radebe has been accused of neglecting his ex-girlfriend, Dikeledi Mthimkhulu, and their child, failing to fulfil promises of financial support

Senzo Radebe has been called out for allegedly neglecting his baby mama and child. Image: @senzo_radebe

Source: Instagram

Senzo Radebe accused of being a deadbeat

Senzo Radebe's name appeared on social media following reports about his private life. The Shaka iLembe actor has allegedly neglected his baby mama, Dikeledi Mthimkhulu, and their child.

According to a post by Musa Khawula, Radebe promised to care for his child, but he never fulfilled his promises. The post read:

"Senzo has been making countless empty promises to financially support their child and failed to honour his word each time, leaving Dikeledi Mthimkhulu to fend for the child by herself."

Fans slam Senzo Radebe

Social media users called the actor out for being a deadbeat father. Many said he should take care of his family.

@LunaTheDon said:

"Good looking men are always a nightmare ke sana. 🚮"

@leendiwe commented:

"Explains why he he played Senzangakhona so well!"

@RealBmkSA wrote:

"Never trust a man who uses baby oil to the gym to support you financially."

@KMJ1_0 added:

"Man I hate deadbeats."

@Zamatola05 wrote:

"Aowa bafana he's busy being nked while the child is hungry."

@BRA_MATHIBELA added:

"It means they got the right person for Senzangakhona's role. The empty promises were ridiculous."

@Setlha7 said:

"I guess we'll never hear anything good about guys that are committed to gym and building their bodies 😂"

