Senzo Radebe has been shrouded in rumours that he has been careless in his personal life and abandoned his flesh and blood

The Shaka iLembe actor was the subject of rumours that he is a deadbeat father, according to the controversial Musa Khawula

Senzo Radebe reacted to a viral post on X, formerly Twitter, alleging that he had various skeletons in his closet

Actor Senzo Radebe became a hot topic because he is allegedly an absent father. According to gossipmonger Musa Khawula, the Shaka Ilembe cast member has avoided caring for his child.

Senzo Radebe responded to allegations that he is a deadbeat father, and the 'Shaka iLembe' actor received support from fans. Image: @senzo_radebe / Instagram / Musa_Khawula / X

Online users were dragging Senzo Radebe over the serious allegations. The TV actor responded that he was not taking care of his child.

Senzo Radebe taken aback by deadbeat father rumours

In a post, Senzo expressed disbelief that a woman, Dikeledi Mthimkhulu, was alleging that she was his childhood girlfriend and that they had a kid together. He reacted to the rumour spread by Musa Khawula, saying:

"Haibo. I’ll respond tomorrow 😂"

SA chimes in on Senzo Radebe's deadbeat allegations

Fans of Senzo commented on the post with some joking that he better pay for "his" child. Many assured the actor that he could respond if the source, Musa Khawula, were reliable.

@Collen_KM said:

"iTomorrow seyifikile bafo, don’t waste our time, reply now! We don’t have all day. We must attend to other people's business that has nothing to do with us."

@RaymondSathekge commented:

"I hope you bought the child Christmas clothes 🤣"

@bozzie_t wrote:

"Baby mommas are going to Musa instead of Family Court 🚩"

@Moshe_Meso remarked:

"Even if you don’t respond, bro. Our motto is: 'We stand with you in these difficult time, there is no dustbin to throw a brother.'"

@TheeOssy_Oswald ADDED:

"Ai, we do not know entertainment gossip, Senzo. You don’t owe anyone a response to this. Unless there is something official your alleged baby mama has put out publicly. As long as there is nothing to that effect. DO NOT RESPOND to gossip. Carry on with work and life 🫶🏾"

