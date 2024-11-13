Musa Khawula retracted his allegations about former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, admitting he had no evidence for his claims

Khawula posted an apology on his X page, clarifying he falsely accused Ze of infidelity and denied rumours linking Ze to Lebo Mokoena

Social media users responded sceptically to the apology, with many suspecting the retraction might validate the affair rumours

Musa Khawula landed in hot water over his baseless posts about former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and her husband, Ze Nxumalo. Khawula shared another apology to the famous couple.

Musa Khawula has issued another apology to Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn Green. Image: @tamaryngreen and @brieflyza

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula retracts statement about Tamaryn Green and husband

Musa Khawula is learning the hard way after his serious allegations about Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo. The controversial blogger set timelines on fire when he alleged that Ze was cheating on the former Miss South Africa.

Taking to his X page, Khawula issued another apology to the couple. He admitted that he made his statement without evidence. He also poured cold water on the reports that Ze dated Lebo Mokoena. Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I retract the content of my posts about Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo published on 12 October, 13 October, and 18 October 2024, wherein I stated that ze has cheated on Tamaryn and that Tamaryn has been going through a difficult time with her pregnancy as a result of this."

Fans react to Musa Khawula's apology

Surprisingly, social media users sided with Musa Khawula after his second apology. Many said there was something fishy about the issue. Others also questioned why Ze was paying Musa Khawula if he was innocent.

@_Makhanya_ said:

"They wrote this apology for you didn't they😂"

@ReTlaRengMara commented:

"If it didn’t happen, why did Ze keep sending you money? 😂"

@AyaDlamini_ said:

"Haai now they are annoying! That man definitely cheated! Tsek!"

@j33624 added:

"Being rich is nice shem... You can shut even the biggest mouth with just a letter from your lawyers👌🏽"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga commented:

"An apology means nothing if it is forced. However, we know the truth, and we shall stick to the truth."

@thatoblackwell said:

"Am I the only one who feels this proves the affair more? At some point you have to ignore rumours if you know they’re not true, THESE PEOPLE ARE FIGHTING YESIS."

Tamaryn Green reveals her baby's gender

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has revealed her baby's gender to fans and followers. The star shared an adorable picture on her timeline.

South African model and medical doctor Tamaryn Green has shared wonderful news with her fans and followers. The model, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ze Nxumalo, has updated her fans on her pregnancy journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News