Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Ze Nxumalo proceeded to take legal action against Musa Khawula

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to X to share a statement regarding the allegations he made about Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Ze Nxumalo

Online users reacted after Musa Khawula seemingly retracted allegations he made about infidelity in Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Ze Nxumalo's marriage

Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Ze Nxumalo have gotten what they wanted from Musa Khawula. The popular gossipmonger on X had spread rumours that Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Ze Nxumalo cheated on each other.

Musa Khawula shared his apology to Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Ze Nxumalo but many thought he did not write it. Image: @Zweli_Thixo / X / @tamaryngreen / Instagram

Source: UGC

Ze Nxumalo sought legal action against Musa Khawula. Peeps were fascinated after noticing details about the recent statement Musa Khawula released.

Ze Nxumalo makes Musa Khawula apologise

Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn did not take kindly to Musa's allegations about them cheating. The blogger was forced to issue an apology, and he allegedly simply screenshotted it from the documents he was served. See the post below:

SA jokes about Musa Khawula's apology to Nxumalos

Online users quickly noted that Musa Khawula did not write the apology. Many speculated that Musa had done the bare minimum to avoid any jail time after Ze's efforts to put him behind bars. Read the comments below:

@ac78dbb1ce594e3 said:

"Oww, no, chomi, this is not you, baby; the Musa we know would say, "I said what I said" 🥴🤣 Chest out. But I apologise, wena chomi. We don't want you in jail; we want the little YouTube situation with the black shirt and Hunters dry OWKAY."

@kmillicent_m commented:

"Musa, did you screenshot what they asked you to write and paste the screenshot here?"

@_ShaunKeyz was amused:

"😭no way this guy is real."

@VuyisileMavesta was amused:

"You don't wanna spend December in jail 😂I see you."

@zinn_le remarked:

"Musa took a screenshot of the apology he was supposed to tweet and posted it as the apology. Legendary status."

Musa Khawula finally addresses pending arrest

Briefly News previously reported that Word on the street is that Musa Khawula may be facing more jail time, but he rubbished the claims.

When he's not dishing out tea about some big names in the entertainment industry, Musa Khawula is being dished out legal papers, and apparently, he's in a pickle.

City Press reported that a warrant to arrest the controversial blogger had been issued after he defied a court order.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News