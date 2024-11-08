South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai recently weighed in on Nota Baloyi's mental health

This was after the star was sentenced to 60 days in prison for ignoring a court order related to his feud with rapper K.O.

Many netizens reacted to Nstiki Mazwai's tweet regarding Nota's mental health on social media

It seems like everyone is deeply concerned about the controversial Nota Baloyi after his whole assault saga.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Nota's mental health

The South African controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi has been the talk of the town recently, as many netizens wonder what is going on with the star.

Recently, Ntsiki Mazwai also weighed in on the star's mental health as he was recently sentenced to 60 days in prison for ignoring a court order related to his feud with rapper K.O.

Ntsiki wrote on her Twitter (X) page:

"Mostly I feel like NOTA isn’t 100%."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ntsiki's tweet

Shortly after she shared her tweet regarding Nota Baloyi, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@LollyMkunqwana said:

"I think that whole Berita not wanting him situation affected him more than we all realise."

@BeckyFromJHB wrote:

"I'm so happy for Berita!"

@Validator365 responded:

"But he was right to call them to order..."

@Gcinahlophe24 mentioned:

"I don't blame Berita lah my goat is not normal."

@Validator365 mentioned:

"The Toyota part really finished me....this guy though."

@orchidsntulips responded:

"This video made me realize Berita was better off!"

@IronFistBattleT tweeted:

"He's definitely not 100%."

@Tino14797643 shared:

"He suffers from a serious case of superiority complex."

Nota Baloyi vows to throw hands at Kwesta

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

During the interview, Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer. According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

