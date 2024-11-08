The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently questioned the controversial Nota Baloyi's actions

This was after the music executive was accused of raping an actress on social media, and the criminal charges against him

Phil Mphela questioned how Nota Baloyi went from being a respectable man in the music industry to being an internet joke

Nota Baloyi's recent actions have been questioned. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The story of the controversial Nota Baloyi is a sad one. He went from a respected music giant to an internet joke.

What went wrong with Nota Baloyi

The controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi has once again made headlines on social media after the former Rhythm City actress accused him of rapping her.

Recently, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a lengthy post on his Twitter (X) page questioning what went wrong with the music executive Nota Baloyi. He had his life set out and secured for a lifetime, but he just threw everything down the drain.

Phil wrote:

"Riddle me this...I’ve been in this industry for a long time and have seen things, including talented people squandering their opportunities, careers and such. The Nota shift is one that has me stumped. You need to understand that Nota was the guy to know to be someone in the music scene.

"He was no Quincy Jones but damn near close in SA. The guy had power and the respect of the industry. How he became this person now is quite the quantum leap and a conundrum. I understand why people in America risk everything, even their common decency, for internet fame. It is lucrative, and they are making millions of dollars. What is the incentive for someone like Nota to throw away everything he built only to just be an internet joke? It can’t be money. The math ain’t there..."

See the post below:

Nota Baloyi vows to throw hands at Kwesta

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

During the interview, Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer. According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

