Oscar Mbo Takes His GF Lerato Phasha Shopping, SA Reacts: “Are These Ones Paying Their Taxes”
- Oscar Mbo recently took his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, on a designer shopping spree
- The pair were captured in a video stepping out of a Chanel store, and peeps had plenty to say about their day out
- While some netizens criticised the couple's luxurious spending habits, others joked that Oscar was trying to beat the fake designer allegations
A video of Oscar Mbo treating his girlfriend to a designer shopping spree is making the rounds online.
Oscar Mbo and girlfriend go shopping
One of Mzansi's favourite fashionistas, Oscar Mbo, was recently captured in a clip on a shopping spree with his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha.
The couple was seen in a video walking hand in hand out of a Chanel store with several shopping bags.
This comes after the Yes God hitmaker was caught up in a massive cheating scandal after his alleged side chick exposed him. But all that is behind them, and the stylish couple is moving on with their lavish lives.
Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula, shared the video:
Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's shopping spree
Netizens criticised the couple's spending habits:
tshoaniiey_m asked:
"Why are they always going somewhere?"
_Umfundis was curious:
"@sarstax, are these ones paying their taxes from gigs, or you don't care?"
LwethuM_269104 posted:
"I hope they won’t ask us for any donations."
drexrampage trolled:
"The bag looks empty."
Meanwhile, others joked that Oscar may been trying to dodge the fake designer allegations:
mangi_Le_moose joked:
"This broer is sick of the allegations."
ZuluboySiz claimed:
"I once bumped into him and Shaun taking pictures with empty paper bags at the door of Gucci at Diamond Walk."
BlazingLEGOs said:
"He doesn’t wear fakes anymore, and he wants us to know. Oscar, we now know."
Micky_Did_that laughed:
"Not them trying to beat the allegations."
