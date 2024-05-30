Senzo Radebe celebrated his 30th birthday with hot pictures showcasing his sculpted body in traditional Zulu regalia, shared on Instagram

Fans and fellow celebrities, including Zenande Mfenyana and Lerato Mvelase, flooded his timeline with heartwarming birthday messages

Radebe expressed gratitude for his new age in a short caption, marking the milestone with joy and appreciation

South African actor Senzo Radebe marked another trip around the sun with juicy pictures that left his fans and followers drooling. The star shared three pictures and a short caption.

Senzo Radebe celebrates his 30th birthday

Shaka iLembe actor Senzo Radebe is a year older. The popular actor entered the third floor with hot pictures shared on his social media pages.

Taking to his Instagram page, Senzo Radebe shared three hot pictures rocking traditional Zulu regalia. The photos showed off the actor's perfectly sculpted body and abs. He expressed gratitude for his new age in a short caption. He wrote:

"The Big 30th U’Nkulunkulu Emuhle Njalo "

Mzansi celebrates Senzo Radebe's birthday

As expected, social media users did not miss the chance to celebrate their favourite actor's special day. Many, including fellow celebrities, flooded his timeline with heartwarming messages.

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Happy Birthday Senzo, welcome to the 3rd floor "

lerato_mvelase wrote:

"Happy birthday young man, enjoy your 30s✊✊✊✊"

@norma.mngoma commented:

"Happy birthday skeem sam, may God richly bless you with so many to come , keep winning "

@linda_sebezo added:

"Happy birthday my lovely son ❤️"

@juicyjay_official wrote:

"Happiest birthday, my brother "

@herctic_n commented:

"Happy birthday brother more life you still my king Zulu . Senza Ngakhona ka Jama Zulu "

ndix_khumalo said:

"Watching you grow has been so beautiful to witness. Happy birthday Senzo ❤️"

