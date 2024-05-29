Thulisile Phongolo, former Generations: The Legacy actress, wowed South Africans with stunning new pictures on Instagram

Thuli Phongolo, currently dating DJ Maphorisa, rocked a two-piece Versace outfit that highlighted her hourglass figure

Social media users praised Thuli Phongolo's beauty, with comments expressing admiration and affection

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thulisile Phongolo has reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in South Africa. She shared stunning pictures that had the streets buzzing.

Thuli Phongolo left her fans drooling with her recent photos. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo rocks Versace outfit in new pics

Phew! Thuli Phongolo knows how to distract South Africans, even on voting day. The actress and DJ set timelines on fire with hot pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thuli P, who is currently dating Amapiano royalty, DJ Maphorisa posted two pictures rocking a two-piece Versace outfit. The figure-hugging outfit showed off her famous hourglass figure. She wrote:

"… on the floor! "

SA can't get enough of Thuli P's beauty

As expected, social media users flocked to social media with praises for The Wife actress. Many admitted that she is indeed getting more beautiful every day.

@daniantimm commented:

"Thank you, lord, for this beautiful soul. Please keep her safe every day of her life. I love her so much. She makes me weak all the time."

@just.nandos said:

"Ni voter ngama Versace."

@chzy_death_rsa commented:

"Mrs Maphori"

@aphilecarter added:

"You have my vote "

@lizwimakhanya said:

"That’s my boo ❤️❤️"

@lebeko_siphiwe added:

"Hot peri peri chillies ️"

Thuli Phongolo raises pregnancy speculations again in 2 pics

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo's tummy gave netizens the impression that she was expecting. The former Generations: The Legacy actress stunned Mzansi at a gig when she was seen sporting a larger belly, with Mzansi wondering if she was bloated or baking.

Another year, another pregnancy rumour about Thuli Phongolo—clearly, netizens want our girl knocked up! This comes after the star was spotted with a slightly larger tummy during a set, which had peeps wondering if she's expecting a bundle of joy with her estranged boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa.

