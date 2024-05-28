The controversial gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula recently threw shade at actress Linda Mtoba

This was after the actress shared a post about how Durban looks like recently compared to back then, and Khawula responded in a shady manner

Many netizens were disappointed at Musa Khawula's response to Linda’s tweet

Musa Khawula recently came for Linda Mtoba on Twitter (X). Image: @zimoja, @linda_mtoba

Where there’s Musa Khawula, there’s always trouble. The blogger recently shaded one of Mzansi’s actresses.

Musa Khawula throws shade at actress Linda Mtoba

Social media streets are buzzing after Linda Mtoba made headlines as she opened up about dealing with heartbreak following her divorce from her ex-hubby, Steven Mayor.

Recently, the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula came for Linda Mtoba on Twitter (X) after radio star Sizwe Dhlomo sneered at her ex-husband Steven.

In a recent tweet, the Queendom actress wrote about how Durban looks now compared to when she used to romanticise it. Khawula shook everyone as he responded to the post, throwing shade at the star.

Linda wrote:

“What Durban used to be. I often wonder if I romanticise it based on childish eyes and nostalgia. But what it is today, I have no words.”

And Musa responded:

“Could be it because your white husband done humiliating and embarrassing you when he hoed himself with all the ukzn and dut girlies right under your nose? xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the thread below:

Netizens react to Musa’s shade

Many netizens reacted to how Musa Khawula responded to Linda's tweet. See some of the comments below:

@Nqobile_Cheezie wrote:

"Messy."

@maphokamokutle clapped back at Musa:

"He humiliated himself not Linda."

@vanessa93719577 defended Linda:

"Linda is so unproblematic and minds her own business. Leave her alone."

@_ShuthaUbuso commented:

"This is so unnecessary hey."

@Sithembile00 mentioned:

"Don’t do that. Not cool. Leave Linda alone. Not funny."

@dolls_babyy responded:

"You’re so mean & I hate the people that praise your actions."

Linda Mtoba celebrates Bean's 4th birthday

In a previous report by Briefly News, Linda Mtoba shared eight pics taken from baby Beans's 4th birthday celebration party.

She shared these cute snaps on her Instagram account to mark the occasion. In a sweet and short message, Linda expressed just how grateful she was to be the little girl's mother.

