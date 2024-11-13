The South African Maskandi star Ntencane was recently labelled a deadbeat father by his baby mama

The baby mama, who is also a musician who goes by the name of Miss Levels, recently exposed the singer of his ways and not supporting their child

Ms Levels also mentioned that Ntencane got another woman pregnant, who is also frustrated by the star as he is now ignoring her

South African Maskandi stars have been making headlines on social media for the wrong reasons, and Ntencane is one of them.

Ntencane's baby mama accuses him of being a deadbeat father

The new Maskandi sensation Ntence, whose real name is Senzo Zondi, has been dragged on social media by his baby mama and ex, Ms Levels, also a Maskandi singer.

According to ZiMoja, recently, Ms Levels, whose real name is Nombuso Gcabashe, called out Ntencane and labelled him a deadbeat father after he had failed to maintain their child monthly.

Nombuso further revealed that Zondi has failed to contribute R1 000 to their child's wellbeing and questioned her baby daddy's ability to be a good father.

She said:

"He can't keep his zip closed. I am not scared of him. I can't be chasing a man who makes money to pay a mere R1000 for his child but is always out entertaining different girls and friends."

Gcabashe further mentioned that another lady who didn't want to be named reached out to her frustrated that Ntecane also got her pregnant, but he is now ignoring her calls, and she doesn't know what to do now.

Ntecane was contacted for a comment regarding the allegations, but he refused, saying he wouldn't give a bitter woman his attention.

He said:

"I don't have time to entertain bitterness. I am sure you have better things to report."

