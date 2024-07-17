A woman from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal applied for her estranged husband to pay R100,000 in maintenance

The couple split after the woman discovered that he was cheating on him with her best friend, and she also demanded new furniture

Some South Africans believed the money she demanded was too much, while others thought it was the right amount

DURBAN—A woman in the process of getting divorced from her husband demanded that he pay R100,000 in maintenance for their three children.

Woman divorces husband for cheating

According to IOL, the woman brought an application before the Durban High Court seeking that she be granted interim maintenance for her and their children. She initiated divorce proceedings after she found her husband cheating on her with her best friend. She also demanded that he buy her furniture worth R110,000.

The woman said her husband is financially well-off and a surgeon at the Umhlanga Netcare Hospital. He also has business interests and owns a laparoscopic clinic. She said she left him because her husband and best friend's affair was heading towards a polygamous marriage. The husband responded that he could only afford R6,000 as he earns a little over R79,000. The judge ruled that he would pay her R55,000 for maintenance and R50,000 for new furniture.

South Africans support the woman

Netizens on Facebook believed the woman was not asking for too much and thought she was justified.

JP Nhlapo said:

"If children are involved and are used to that standard of living, then there's nothing wrong with what she demands."

Given Mabuza said:

"She should also sue the best friend."

Tsitsi Gwanzura Mushaike said:

"He must give her that money. Why was he cheating with her best friend?"

Awodwa Banzie Ndukuda said:

"His wife and her friend planned all this."

Mere Bacha said:

"If that's her standard of living, then it's fair."

