The mother of the seven-year-old Diepsloot girl, whom an Ethiopian spaza shop owner allegedly raped, said the incident negatively affected her child

The 34-year-old allegedly lured the girl and her 10-year-old brother with snacks before he reportedly assaulted her

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 2 August and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 6 August 2024

The mother of the seven-year-old Diepsloot girl, whom an Ethiopian spaza shop owner allegedly raped, said the incident affected her child’s academics and social life.

Ethiopian charged with rape of a minor

The little girl’s mother spoke to the Daily Sun on 2 August 2024 as the shopkeeper appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng. It's alleged that on 11 July 2024, the 34-year-old lured the girl and her 10-year-old brother into his store with snacks before he reportedly assaulted her. The man was arrested five days later.

The mother said her daughter no longer wanted to attend school as she was constantly questioned about the incident. She added that she and her husband had to adjust their work schedules:

“We're living in fear…We must walk the kids to school and fetch them in the afternoons, which is hard because my workplace is far."

The mom of two, who explained that she wanted justice for her innocent children, added that walking past the store was difficult for her family:

“…and if it was up to me, the shop would be closed forever."

The shopkeeper, who faced charges of rape, was remanded in custody until his formal bail application on 6 August 2024.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens pointed out the alleged radio silence from organisations and high-profile individuals known to be vocal about people’s rights.

@Shokwakhe16 asked:

"Where is the outrage of @SAHRCommission and others?"

@Vaccinations13 commented:

“He will be granted bail despite being in this country illegally. Our courts are always on the side of criminals.”

@Lorrain33339261 stated:

“@SAHRCommission, I'll leave it here. A child was violated while you were busy talking about xenophobic South Africans.”

@TheRealGobetse added:

“All celebrities that defend these people live behind high walls in safe suburbs, their children are safe from these monsters and they tell us ‘we’re one people’… 🤬🤬”

@PalesaMogorosi_ said:

“@Mbwesaa come and collect your East African brothers!”

