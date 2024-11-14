The South African Amapiano vocalist Njelic recently opened up about his upcoming album

The vocalist also mentioned that he will be releasing his studio album this coming December 2024

Njelic also shared that he will be venturing into other business this December and in 2025

Amapiano star Njelic is set to drop a new album. Image: @njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

The South African Amapiano artist Njelic is excited about the new music he is about to drop for the festive season.

Njelic opens up about his upcoming album

South African vocalist Njelic recently announced that he will release his studio album on Monday, 2 December 2024. The musician talked about his new music and plans for the upcoming year.

Recently, Njelic gave insight into his plans and music during his candid interview with TshisaLIVE.

He said:

"I will be unleashing new, fresh sounds to my fans. The music industry wants you to learn how to work with other artists, but most of all needs one to be humble and continue pushing."

The Wamuhle hitmaker also revealed that he will be venturing into new projects this coming year and also do a lot of charity work.

He said:

"I'm still venturing into other businesses that one needs to invest into; you can expect more music from Garage FM, and we'll doing more charity work from our soup kitchen."

