Amapiano star Njelic recently discussed Amapiano's takeover overseas and Mzansi artists flocking abroad to perform

Njelic said he does not see himself performing abroad because he does not need international gigs to confirm that his career is thriving

South African netizens expressed mixed feelings, with some supporting him and stating their reasons, while others mocked his opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Amapiano star Njelic shocked Mzansi by declaring that he does not need international gigs.

Njelic explains why he doesn't need international gigs. Image: @njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

Njelic explained his refusal to accept international gigs to JazziQ on the podcast JazziQ and Friends. The star firmly stated that international fans who want to see him live should come to South Africa.

Njelic added that he does not get hype around performing internationally when all of these Mzansi artists perform to international crowds full of South Africans living abroad.

“I don’t need an overseas job, I’m not from there. If they want to see me they must come here. That’s where all these things started because we’re all going there, they are not coming here. And who are we impressing when we go that side, South Africans who went that side to work?” reported ZAlebs

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

JazziQ's opinions made their way onto the Twitter timeline after a short clip of the podcast episode went viral.

People online had mixed reactions, with some understanding Njelic's point and others saying what he said made no sense. Netizens wrote:

@4DThaLord said:

"Naah he has a point. Black coffee said a similar thing "imagine if we made our own ibiza in cape town and the world comes to us"

@ChrisExcel102 shared:

"He’s dropping facts thou"

@Madzadza posted:

"But let's be realistic, you're likely to make more money overseas in a year than you would in your entire career in SA."

@Tycoon_RSA commented:

"He’s making a valid point though."

@Thabo_Maubane replied:

"True however even Black American music stars in the 60s and 70s used to come to this side to push their music. Until things got hectic on this side. The aim is to export our product. Nigerians performing for their countrymen overseas were able to grow their music to foreigners."

BongzTheGreat wrote:

"Haybo kanti are they not getting paid?.. this guy doesn't wanna get money."

@danny_mokoena reacted:

"No one is ready for this conversation. Real talk."

@tumeloditle also said:

"I stand with Gandayi he's not desperate for international gigs he knows his value."

@TawanaM14 also shared:

"Only a few will understand what the guy is saying."

@Ori_RSA added:

"He has a point, they must come here so that they can erase their silly fictional thoughts about how Africa is (Cheetahs walking around the cities)."

Imbewu brings back Ngcolosi from the dead, fans share mixed views

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tony Kgorore is making a return on Mzansi screens. The seasoned actor's character of Ngcolosi in Imbewu has been resurrected.

Ngcolosi died on the last day he appeared in the telenovela but the producers of the show have announced that Tony Kgorore will appear again in the show on Friday, 2 December.

A few other characters have been resurrected in the show recently and many of their viewers are not happy about the storyline. Imbewu took to Instagram to make the announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News