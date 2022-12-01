Imbewu producers have brought back the character of Ngcolosi from the dead and he'll appear in the show again this December

Tony Kgorore, who plays the role of Ngcolosi, died on the day he appeared on the show but he has miraculously rose from the dead

The viewers of the show shared mixed views to the announcement with many complaining that the show's writers have run out of ideas since they're bringing back dead characters

Tony Kgorore is making a return on Mzansi screens. The seasoned actor's character of Ngcolosi in Imbewu has been resurrected.

Ngcolosi died on the last day he appeared in the telenovela but the producers of the show have announced that Tony Kgorore will appear again in the show from Friday, 2 December.

A few other characters have been resurrected in the show recently and many of their viewers are not happy about the storyline. Imbewu took to Instagram to make the announcement. According to ZAlebs, the soapie wrote:

"The KING is Back! Friday 2 December 2022 at 9PM #Imbewu #Ngcolosi"

Imbewu viewers share mixed reactions on Ngcolosi's return

The viewers of the show took to its comment section to share their honest opinion on the show bringing dead characters back to life.

bakani_dominic_phatsimoo wrote:

"They brought him back with Super Dragon Ballz, even Pranav will be back soon, two more wishes left..."

ntlentle__ commented:

"That’s why I stopped watching this show. It’s been over a year since I stopped watching and I ain’t coming back."

emmanuel_bwembya said:

"Same here, and after I just saw Fikile on this page I knew they'll be a lot of nonsense... after viewing what they've been recently posting, they didn't disappoint on the nonsense part."

megaton_ wrote:

"First it was Maharaj, Fikile, now Him, I bet Makhosazana is going to wake up too. Bonke nabaphansi bakwaBhengu."

mehlarengactors said:

"Let's hope he will tell us how was heaven."

the_majestic_magnificence commented:

"I’m not excited in watching Days of Our Lives. Where everyone is resurfacing from the dead. It was Fikile now Zimele. Mxm."

thembibrownsugar said:

"Why do you guys keep bringing back people from the dead."

sontogrootboom wrote:

"Please bring back Pranav too."

once.seopela added:

"Did he rise from the dead? You guys are playing with our minds."

